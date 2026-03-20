Police have arrested a man who was wanted for breaching his probation after a judge gave him a community sentence for stalking his former partner.

Sussex Police said: “We’ve arrested Kane Lawrence, who was previously sought for breaching his probation conditions.

“The 31-year-old has been remanded in custody to appear in court on Friday 27 March.”

He was sentenced to a year in prison suspended for two years when he appeared at Lewes Crown Court last October.

The judge, Recorder Carla Revere, ordered Lawrence to do 110 hours of unpaid work and attend 15 days of rehabilitation activity. She also imposed a restraining order.

The court was told that Lawrence regularly broke on to his ex’s balcony to spend the night there.

And he kept turning up at his ex’s Portslade flat despite repeated warnings from her and the police that he should stay away.

As well as getting into the block of flats, he would also climb on to the flat roof at the back, next to her bedroom. He would sleep there regularly and in the communal hallway.

Police were eventually called by the woman’s neighbour after he told him that changing the locks wouldn’t keep her safe.

The court was told that Lawrence, of St Giles’s Close, in Shoreham, and his victim had been in a relationship from 2018 but had split up in 2020.

He was held in custody for a while before he appeared in court to be sentenced.