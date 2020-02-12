brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Closed GP surgery reopens and thanks patients for patience

Posted On 12 Feb 2020
The County Oak Medical Centre has reopened today with a limited service after a two-day deep clean following the diagnosis of one of its staff with coronavirus.

The partners and management of Warmdene Surgery – which shares the building with Carden Surgery – posted a message on its website thanking patients, carers, colleagues and friends – and assuring them every inch of the centre has been cleaned.

Staff at the centre include Dr Catriona Greenwood, who was diagnosed after picking up the bug in France from Steve Walsh. She only worked an admin day at the centre and did not see patients.

Meanwhile, the NHS body for Brighton GPS has finally released a media statement confirming the practices are now open.

No mention is made of Haven Practice in Beaconsfield Villas or Seven Dials Medical Centre, which both briefly closed yesterday. There were reports The Avenue in Moulsecoomb was closed, but a receptionist today said that was not true.

The message on the Warmdene website said: “We would like to sincerely thank all patients, carers, colleagues and friends for their patience, understanding and kind words, while we have been dealing with some health and safety concerns at the medical centre.

“Please be absolutely assured that the facilities have been extensively and rigorously cleaned throughout, in accordance with Public Health advice. The interior of the building was also recently redecorated providing you with enhanced assurances.

“Both Warmdene and Carden surgeries would like to take this opportunity to thank all staff for their help and support to bring about a swift re-opening of the practices under difficult circumstances.

“Please note that some services may initially be affected by resource constraints as we endeavour to return all clinical and administrative services to normality over the coming 1 or 2 weeks. We hope you will understand this.”

Warmdene’s branch surgery at Deneway was also closed yesterday for cleaning. Another three GP surgeries – The Avenue

A spokesperson for NHS Brighton and Hove CCG said: “Two GP practices, who share the same building in Brighton and Hove and were being cleaned as a precaution, will be running as normal today. A very small number of patient appointments were rearranged to allow the cleaning to happen.

“All other NHS services in Brighton and Hove are open as usual and measures are in place to ensure the safety of all patients and NHS staff while also ensuring services are available to the public as normal.

“Following the announcement last week that one of the confirmed 2019 Novel Coronavirus cases in the UK is from the Brighton and Hove area, Public Health England is carrying out a thorough risk assessment to trace this individual’s movements in the last fortnight.

“Public Health England is prioritising contacting people who might have had close and sustained contact with the individual as a precaution to provide them with health advice about any symptoms in case they become unwell.

“These individuals are being advised to “self-isolate” which means they should stay at home and avoid contact with other people as a precaution. It does not mean they are ill and people who have had contact with these individuals do not need to take action.

“People who have not been contacted by Public Health England are being advised they should go about their daily routine as usual.

“On advice from the Chief Medical Officer, the risk has been declared as “moderate” – a level which allows government to plan for all eventualities but that ultimately, that the risk to individuals remains “low”.

“Like with other illnesses, coronavirus infection usually occurs through close contact with a person with novel coronavirus via cough and sneezes or hand contact.”

Everyone is being reminded to follow Public Health England advice to:

  • Always carry tissues with you and use them to catch your cough or sneeze. Then bin the tissue, and wash your hands, or use a sanitiser gel.
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water, especially after using public transport.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
  • Avoid close contact with people who are unwell.

You can find the latest information and advice from Public Health England at www.gov.uk/coronavirus

