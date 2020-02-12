Michael Kiwanuka adds Brighton concert date to tour

Michael Kiwanuka, who has been nominated for two Brit Awards plus two NME awards, is very pleased to announce details of four new shows in the UK for November.

The broadly acclaimed British artist, who tours his exquisite new album ‘KIWANUKA’ for the first time across the UK next month, will return for another run later in the year, which includes new shows in Brighton, Blackpool, Plymouth and Hull.

Both of Michael’s London dates this year, at Brixton Academy next month and his biggest headline show to date at Alexandra Palace in November, are already sold out.

Tickets for the new November shows go on sale from 9:00am on Friday 14th February via michaelkiwanuka.com

Michael’s UK tours are already interspersed with an exciting festival schedule including a headline slot at The Green Man Festival in August, a headline Summer Session show in Edinburgh, and as main support to HAIM at the Latitude Festival in Suffolk.

Michael is nominated for two BRIT Awards (‘Album of the Year’ and ‘Male Solo Artist of the Year’), and two NME Awards. Both awards ceremonies are later this month in London.

Michael Kiwanuka Live (tickets via THIS LINK):

2nd March – O2 Guildhall, Southampton SOLD OUT

3rd March – O2 Academy, Bournemouth SOLD OUT

5th March – O2 Academy Brixton, London SOLD OUT

6th March – O2 Academy, Birmingham SOLD OUT

7th March – O2 Apollo, Manchester SOLD OUT

9th March – Corn Exchange, Cambridge SOLD OUT

10th March – De Montford Hall, Leicester SOLD OUT

12th March – O2 Academy, Leeds SOLD OUT

13th March – O2 Academy, Newcastle SOLD OUT

14th March – Barrowlands, Glasgow SOLD OUT

17th July – Latitude Festival, Southwold

11th August – Summer Sessions, Edinburgh

20th August – Green Man Festival, Brecon Beacons

NEW DATES:

13th November – Brighton Centre

14th November – Empress Ballroom, Blackpool

21st November – Plymouth Pavillions

22nd November – Bonus Arena, Hull

27th November – Alexandra Palace, London SOLD OUT

