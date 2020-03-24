Playgrounds and skateparks close – but the beach remains open

Signs are being put up around the city’s playgrounds and skateparks today to tell people they are closed during the coronavirus lockdown.

Beaches and parks are being kept open – but only for exercise, not picnics or other gatherings.

Council leader Nancy Platts said: “Playgrounds, skateparks and outdoor sports facilities in Brighton and Hove are closed. Signage will be going up throughout the day. Meanwhile, please do not use these facilities.

“Parks and the beach remain open, but please keep a distance of 2 metres from others. Beaches and parks are for exercise only, not picnics, BBQs or social gatherings.

“Thank you for your support of one another and the NHS at such a difficult time. Your actions today could save lives.”