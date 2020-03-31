Brighton medical school delivers vanload of PPE to the Royal Sussex



Brighton and Sussex Medical School has donated thousands of pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) to the Royal Sussex County Hospital.

The school, which is jointly run by the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, donated more than 1,000 gowns, several thousand gloves and more than 100 eye goggles.

A further 100 gowns, 1,000 gloves and eye goggles have been donated to a GP practice.

They were responding to urgent calls for assistance from the Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals NHS Trust and a GP practice in Sussex.

The response follows on from an announcement last week that 16 University of Sussex staff and students will act as bank staff at NHS Diagnostics Lab at the Royal Sussex County Hospital.

BSMS students will also be assisting by providing childcare to NHS staff working during the crisis.



Professor Claire Smith, Head of Anatomy at BSMS, said: “At such a difficult time, we must all look to how we can support our colleagues and donating much needed PPE was one way we could quickly help.”