Man held after attack in Portslade

A man has been charged with assault after another man was attacked in Portslade.

Lukisz Lisowski, also known as Lukasz Lisowski, appeared in court and was ordered to stay in custody as he awaits justice.

Lisowski, 35, of Trafalgar Road, was charged with maliciously wounding Grzegorz Orman with intent to do him grievous bodily harm (GBH).

The Polish defendant was accused of carrying out the attack in Trafalgar Road early on Sunday (12 April).

Sussex Police said today: "A man has been charged in connection with an assault in Portslade.

“At 7.40am on Sunday (12 April) officers were called to a residential address in Trafalgar Road, Portslade, where a man had sustained cuts to his neck.

“The victim was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital to be treated for his injuries which were not assessed as life-threatening.

He appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (14 April) when he was sent for trial at the crown court on a date yet to be decided.