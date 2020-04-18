Coronavirus death toll reaches 72 at Brighton hospital trust

The number of deaths of people with the coronavirus at a Brighton NHS trust’s hospitals now totals 72, health chiefs said today (Saturday 18 April).

Almost half of the deaths were recorded over the previous 10 days, NHS England said.

The trust – Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals (BSUH) – runs the Royal Sussex County Hospital and the Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital, in Brighton, and the Princess Royal Hospital, in Haywards Heath.

The number of deaths is likely to be higher once deaths in care homes and people’s own homes are taken into account.

The number of hospital deaths of patients with the covid-19 coronavirus nationally rose by 888 to 15,464.