Man, 21, suffers serious head injuries in burger bar brawl in Brighton

A 21-year-old man suffered serious head injuries when he was attacked in a burger bar in Brighton.

He spent several weeks in hospital after the brawl which happened in the North Street branch of Burger King before the coronavirus lockdown.

Sussex Police published two security camera images today (Thursday 23 April) as part of their efforts to try to identify and arrest the suspects.

The force said: “Police in Brighton are hoping two men suspected of a violent attack on another man in the city centre can be identified from CCTV images being released.

“At about 4.15am on Thursday (27 February) the victim, aged 21, was in Burger King, in North Street, Brighton, when he involved in an altercation and was attacked with kicks and punches, sustaining serious head injuries.

“He was in hospital for several weeks and still needs continuing treatment.

“One of the suspects is described as black, in his early twenties and about 5ft 11in, with dreadlocks and wearing a bright red jacket and black jeans.

“The other man is described as Asian in appearance, also in his early twenties, about 6ft, of stocky build, with short dark hair, wearing a black jacket and an olive green hoodie.”

Detective Constable Jan Summers said: “If you recognise them or have any other information that might help, please contact us online or by calling 101, quoting serial 151 of 27/02.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”