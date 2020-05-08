brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Petition started to stop housing in Hove’s ‘last green lung’

Posted On 08 May 2020 at 3:11 am
Two councillors have started a petition to try to save what they have described as Hove’s “last green lung”.

Conservatives Dawn Barnett and Nick Lewry, who represent Hangleton and Knoll ward on Brighton and Hove City Council, are trying to prevent more building in Benfield Valley.

They face an uphill struggle after the council recently approved a 10-year blueprint for homes, jobs and the environment – City Plan Part Two – which earmarked the area for 100 homes.

But a final public consultation is taking place before the plan is submitted to the government for official approval.

Councillor Barnett said: “Once they get a foothold in there, they’ll want more than a hundred homes. We don’t want to build on that last bit of green land.”

Councillor Dawn Barnett

The councillors’ petition was signed by hundreds of people in the first few days after it was posted online.

Brighton and Hove City Council believes that a dozen or so “urban fringe” sites – like Benfield Valley – need to be given over to housing to protect the rest.

The Tories disagree, saying that recent planning permissions have boosted the housing supply I the area so greenfield sites can now be protected.

The petition can be found here.

The Labour administration and the Green opposition believe that some “urban fringe” housing is vital to protect the rest.

The compromise follows official feedback from a planning inspector.

One councillor said that the Conservatives knew that they would not be able to reverse the City Plan Part Two.

The councillor said: “They would do better to wait for the planning application and put their efforts into making that as acceptable as possible.”

