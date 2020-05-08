Spitfire flypast to honour veterans on VE Day

Veterans are to be honoured with a Spitfire flypast at lunchtime today (Friday 8 May).

A vintage model is due to fly over the Blind Veterans UK home – formerly known as St Dunstan’s – in Ovingdean at about 1pm.

The Spitfire is due to have come from the direction of Ditchling where it will pay tribute to Dame Vera Lynn, the 103-year-old former singer and Forces sweetheart.

Her best-known songs include We’ll Meet Again and There’ll Always Be An England.

The aircraft is also due to fly over the Care for Veterans home in Worthing before returning to Goodwood, in West Sussex.

The flypast has been organised by the Daily Mail as part of the newspaper’s “Salute the Heroes” campaign.

VE Day marks “Victory in Europe” 75 years ago when the Second World War in Europe ended with the unconditional surrender of Nazi Germany to Allied Forces.

The Spitfire will take off from Goodwood before looping around the south east.

It is scheduled to pass 11 places which have been chosen to honour 11 veterans, places or groups associated with the Second World War.