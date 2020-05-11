Man bottled in Brighton and stabbed in the back

A man was hit over the head with a bottle in a Brighton street and stabbed in the back, Sussex Police said today (Monday 11 May).

The force said: “Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious assault in Brighton.

“At around 6.45pm on Friday 8 May, a man was walking along Little Preston Street when he was approached by two men.

“He was hit around the head with a glass bottle which caused him to fall to the floor, where he was further assaulted and stabbed in the back – believed to be using the broken bottle.

“The suspects then ran off towards Western Road.

“The first suspect is described as white, of medium build, with short dark hair, wearing a grey t-shirt, black shorts and black trainers.

“The second suspect is described as white, wearing a black baseball cap, black hooded top, black trousers and black trainers.

“The victim, a local man in his twenties, received hospital treatment for lacerations to his back before being discharged.

“A 40-year-old man from Brighton was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH) later that evening.

“He has been released under investigation pending further inquiries.

“Anyone who saw what happened is urged to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1666 of 08/05.”