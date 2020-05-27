Four rescued from fire in Brighton flat

Four people were rescued from a fire in a flat in Kemp Town this morning (Wednesday 27 May).

And fire chiefs said that an investigation into the cause was under way.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said that it was scaling back its operation after the fire in St George’s Road, Brighton.

The fire service said: “We were called at 9.48am to a terraced property in St George’s Road.

“There was smoke coming from a window on the first floor.

“Crews used breathing apparatus and hose reel jets.

“Fire engines from the city were supported by the control unit from Lewes.”

Incident Commander Tom Walby praised the fire crews. He said: “The aerial ladder platform was used to reach one person and three others were led to safety.

“Everyone else has been accounted for.”

The fire service added that roads in the area had been affected.

The cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed.