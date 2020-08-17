It’s the perfect time to investigate extending Volk’s Railway

With major public works currently being planned at both ends of the Volk’s Railway line, a golden opportunity has presented itself to investigate extending the world’s oldest electric railway in both directions.

Volk’s Electric Railway currently has three stations – Black Rock, Halfway and Aquarium Station.

With Brighton and Hove City Council committees currently looking at major public works to increase seafront public space at the derelict Black Rock site and next to the pier at the Aquarium Roundabout, there is an opportunity to build in plans to extend the railway in both directions, adding two new stations at the Marina and the i360.

A new five-station extended Volks Railway running east-west between the Marina and the i360 would have to potential to link up the tourist attractions in our city, boost the struggling visitor economy and help businesses across the seafront boom post covid-19.

And combined with a renewed focus on restoring the Madeira Arches – by investing the £11 million secured by the Conservatives specifically for this purpose – this could form part of joined-up seafront upgrade we can all be proud of.

The Conservative group wants to see Brighton and Hove’s heritage restored – not only to restore pride in the city but also to bring back the bustling tourism we were once known for.

A recent survey that showed Brighton and Hove was left languishing as a below average resort in 66th place out of 105 in a tourism survey of Britain’s seaside towns.

What an indictment of the recent Labour and Greens administrations.

The last Conservative administration managed to restore some of our heritage, most notably the bandstand.

But the famous Madeira Lift was also repaired and we ensured the eight miles of seafront railings were regularly painted.

We will continue to put forward plans to restore our heritage on the seafront, boost tourism and kick-start a post-covid recovery that unites the city.

Councillor Steve Bell is the leader of the Conservative group on Brighton and Hove City Council.