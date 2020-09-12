Second Brighton pub shuts as customer tests positive for coronavirus

A second pub has won plaudits from regulars for closing temporarily after a customer tested positive for the coronavirus.

Village, formerly the Horse and Groom, in Islingword Road, Brighton, on the corner of Coleman Street, is closing just weeks after the Black Dove shut its doors for a few days late last month.

The pub posted on Facebook: “Guys we’ve just found out that someone who was in Village on Monday has tested positive for covid.

“I know some pubs have had the same but stayed open but we don’t feel comfortable doing that.

“I just can’t understand how you can do that!

“All of our staff will be getting tests tomorrow and we will most certainly be closed for the next few days until we all get our results back.

“We’ll have professional cleaners coming in to deep clean just to be super safe.

“I’m so sad to be closing but I think it’s the right thing to do.

“We’ll let you know when we are reopening and hopefully it’s sooner rather than later. This sucks.

“Much, much love guys. Rich xxx”