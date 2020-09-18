No covid outbreak from first positive test since city’s schools returned

The first group of pupils who were put into self-isolation after a teaching assistant tested positive are all now back at school.

Cardinal Newman sent their year seven pupils home in the first week at their new school following the positive test.

One more member of staff subsequently tested positive – but none of the children they came into contact with have had any symptoms.

Meanwhile, there have been no more positive tests from people who came into contact with the five A level students who tested positive at the school’s sixth form college.

In a letter to parents today, head Claire Jarman said: “It’s such a relief to be able to write to you with the excellent news that we have had no further confirmed cases in either school or college since my last letter.

“No doubt, as per the national picture, we will face more challenges in the future. For now though, let’s be grateful that our year 7 and some sixth form isolators are back and enjoying getting on with school and college again.”