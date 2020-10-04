Manchester United so poor Brighton & Hove Albion move up a Premier League place without kicking a ball

Albion have moved up a Premier League place to 15th after Manchester United lost 6-1 at home to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Seagulls were in 16th place at 4.30pm when the match at kicked off at Old Trafford.

Albion will now go into the international break 15th in the Premier League.

The Seagulls are due to take on the Eagles – Crystal Palace – at Selhurst Park on Sunday 18 October.