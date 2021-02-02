Wanted man from Hove suspected of smashing windows at Brighton property

A wanted man from Hove is suspected of smashing windows at a property in Brighton after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Zak Marsden, 32, of Roman Road, Hove, is already the subject of a £500 reward for information leading to his capture.

And since he skipped a court date in December and went on the run, three people have been arrested on suspicion of helping an offender.

The warrant, not backed for bail, was issued by Brighton magistrates when Marsden failed to appear in court charged with attacking a woman in Queen’s Park Road, Brighton.

He was due in court again last month, accused of breaching the “community requirement of a suspended sentence”, having been spared a stretch in prison last summer.

His six-month sentence, suspended for a year, was imposed at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday 20 July, a week after Marsden was tasered in Churchill Square shopping centre.

He started waving a smashed bottle around in North Street, Brighton, and continued when confronted by police, threatening to harm himself and others in the H&M clothes shop, in Churchill Square.

In court, Marsden admitted having an offensive weapon in public, assaulting PC Bradley Hales and threatening PCSO Sharon Baker.

He was told to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work as part of a community order and to attend rehabilitation sessions.

Today (Tuesday 2 February) Sussex Police said: “Police in Brighton, who have offered a £500 reward in the search for 32-year-old Zak Marsden, wanted for failing to appear at court on an assault charge, now also want to interview him about reports of criminal damage.

“Marsden is wanted on a court warrant for failing to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on (Thursday) 3 December, charged with assaulting a woman known to him at an address in the city.

“During January reports were received of windows at the address being deliberately smashed.

“Marsden is white, 5ft 6in, of large build, with blue eyes, a shaved head and a tattoo on his neck and he has links to the Brighton and Hastings areas.

“During the search for Marsden, three people, two men both in their thirties, from Newhaven and Hove, and a woman aged 26, from Hastings, have been arrested on suspicion of aiding an offender.

“After being interviewed they have been released on police bail while inquiries continue.”

Detective Sergeant Jack Sagar, of the Brighton Safeguarding Investigations Unit, said: “We have already offered a £500 reward for information that leads to Marsden’s arrest and conviction.

“Anyone who assists an offender to evade justice also commits an offence themselves.

“If you have information which you think could help us find him, please call 101 quoting 650 of 08/09.

“But if you see him, do not approach him but dial 999 immediately.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”