A27 slip road closes after lorry overturns

A lorry driver has been taken to hospital after his vehicle overturned on a slip off the A27 this afternoon (Thursday 4 February).

Sussex Police asked drivers to avoid the area and warned that they faced delays.

The force said: “Emergency services were called just after 2.30pm to reports of an overturned lorry on the slip road coming off of the A27 westbound carriageway on the Shoreham bypass.

“The slip road has been closed but the main A27 remains open at this time.

“We are asking drivers to avoid the area where possible as delays are likely.

“Members of the public assisted the driver of the lorry until emergency services arrived on scene.

“He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.”