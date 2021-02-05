brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Four Brighton and Hove drink drivers banned from the road

Posted On 05 Feb 2021
Four drink drivers have been banned from the road after being arrested in Brighton and Hove during the annual Christmas crackdown by Sussex Police.

The force said that Eileen Cooke, 66, a pensioner, of Portland Road, Hove, was arrested in Portland Road, Hove, on Thursday 10 December.

She was charged with driving a silver Citroen Xsara Picasso while more than twice the limit.

Cooke had 84 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, Brighton Magistrates’ Court was told. The legal limit is 35 micrograms.

On Thursday 28 January, Cooke was banned from driving for 17 months, fined £346 and ordered to pay a £35 victim surcharge, making £381 in total.

Café boss Tanik Ergen, 38, of Brighton Road, Shoreham, was arrested in Russell Square, Brighton, on Monday 7 December at the wheel of a black BMW X5.

Ergen, who runs the Shoreham Café, was charged with driving with 53 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

He was banned for 14 months at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 28 January, fined £200 and ordered to pay £50 costs and a £34 victim surcharge, making £284 in total.

Aadam Nouri, 23, unemployed, of Stepney Court, Fleet Street, Brighton, was arrested in Providence Place, Brighton, on Saturday 12 December.

He was caught at the wheel of a silver Ford Mondeo and charged with driving with 44 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

He was banned for a year at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 28 January, fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 victim surcharge, making a total of £199.

Shop manager Osman Osman, 32, of Maple Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire, was arrested in Lewes Road, Brighton, on Tuesday 1 December at the wheel of a silver Nissan Note Acenta.

He was charged with driving with 65 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

He was banned from driving for 18 months at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 21 January.

Osman was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 victim surcharge, making £239 in total.

Sussex Police arrested 212 drivers during the annual Christmas crackdown which ran from Tuesday 1 December to Friday 1 January.

Of those, 22 drink or drug drivers were from Brighton and Hove. Some of those were among the 44 drink or drug drivers who were arrested in Brighton and Hove.

Sussex Police said: “This dedicated operation – aimed to provide education and enforcement to motorists – was run in addition to our routine roads policing activity, 365 days a year.

“Of those arrested, 19 have since been convicted in court. The remaining have either been charged, released under investigation or released without charge.

“Details of people convicted as part of the campaign will be published on our website.”

