Older people’s free bus travel times change from next Monday

The time restrictions for old people’s free bus passes are being brought back in from next Monday (8 March) in Brighton and Hove.

Those aged 66 and over will not be able to use their passes for free travel before 9am, Brighton and Hove City Council said today (Monday 1 March).

The council said: “Older Person’s Bus Pass travel times will revert to the previous hours of 9am to 4pm from Monday 8 March.

“On Monday 18 January, we extended concessionary travel for pass holders to give greater flexibility during the third lockdown period.

“From next Monday, thousands of city school children will be returning to the classroom.

“We will again be supporting the return to school with increased capacity and funding for dedicated school bus services but many still need to use commercial bus routes to get to school for 9am.

“The reintroduction of the restriction for Older Person’s Bus Pass holders is in line with neighbouring authorities.

“The change is also being shared in advance through local bus companies’ messaging to passengers.

“The change will help with physical distancing and minimise the potential for overcrowding.

“Those with an Older Person’s Bus Pass can still travel on city buses between 9am and 4am on weekdays and all day on weekends and bank holidays.”