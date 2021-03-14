Half time with Hodges – Southampton 1 Brighton & Hove Albion 1
Albion are level with Southampton at the break after going ahead with with a Lewis Dunk header from a Pascal Gross corner.
It did look suspiciously like the ball wasn’t touching the quadrangle line.
Che Adams equalised for Saints with a well-taken volley after Dunk couldn’t quite cut out a cross.
Albion had chances to go back ahead – the best one falling to Pascal Gross.
But after a good move involving Dan Burn, Gross appeared to slip when taking his shot with only goalkeeper Fraser Forster to beat.
Forster made a good save.
Leandro Trossard also had a good effort near the end of the half which, again, Forster saved well.
