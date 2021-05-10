brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Police search for human skeleton under Brighton’s ugliest building

Posted On 10 May 2021 at 2:45 pm
Anston House in late March. Picture by Paul Zara.


Police are searching for human remains under what remains of Brighton’s ‘ugliest building’.

Work began to demolish Anston House this year, and today officers are excavating the rubble after claims a human skeleton was there when it was built in the 1960s.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police are carrying out a planned excavation at Anston House, Preston Road, Brighton as part of an investigation into a recent claim that part of a human skeleton was present at the site when the building was erected in the 1960s.

“Officers will attend to determine whether there are remains there, and if so, will work with specialists to analyse the bones to determine their age and whether there are any suspicious circumstances.

“Following the police excavation, there is a planned archaeological dig at the site and members of the public will not have access for a number of days.

“Thanks to the public for their patience and understanding while this work is being carried out.”

The building has been demolished by First Base who want to replace it with three tower blocks up to 15 storeys high, containing a total of 229 flats.

First Base was granted planning permission for an almost identical proposal in 2016 although many of the flats were originally intended to have been for sale.

The derelict office block, described by one councillor as “a blot on the landscape”, has stood empty for more than 30 years, since 1987.

  1. Christopher Hawtree 10 May 2021 at 6.55pm Reply

    One recalls the bodies which rose while the Tesco car park was built above a Hove graveyard two decades ago. Perhaps they were eager to claim their Clubcard points.

