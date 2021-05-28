Sentencing date set for Brighton mum who partied while her daughter starved to death

A mother who went partying for six days while her daughter starved to death at their Brighton home has been told that she will be sentenced in 10 weeks’ time.

Verphy Kudi abandoned 14-month-old Asiah on her 18th birthday in December 2019 for six days of partying in London, Birmingham and Coventry.

Kudi, now 19, had first left Asiah alone less than two months earlier, in mid-October, and went on to leave her baby girl alone 11 more times.

It culminated in the six days that Kudi abandoned the tot after her 18th birthday on Wednesday 4 December 2019.

Kudi pleaded guilty to manslaughter at Lewes Crown Court in March.

At Hove Crown Court today (Friday 28 May) Judge Christine Laing, the honorary recorder of Brighton and Hove, told Kudi that she would be sentenced on Friday 6 August

Kudi and her daughter were living in supported housing for young families at Gochers Court, in Islingword Road, Brighton.

A child safeguarding practice review – previously known as a serious case review – has been commissioned.

YMCA Downslink, which has run Gochers Court under contract from Brighton and Hove City Council since September 2019, said that it had not been aware that Kudi had repeatedly left Asiah.

It said that the details had come to light after Sussex Police examined security camera footage after Asiah’s death.

It also said that social services had been told about the safeguarding incident – the child being left – in mid-October.

In March the council said Asiah that did not have a social worker and was not on a child protection plan when she died.