Hotelier told to take down extra storey

A hotelier has been told an extra storey built without permission on top of the penthouse flat he lets out in Kemp Town must be ripped down.

David Ince advertises the fantastic views from the penthouse of the four storey building in Charlotte Street, which has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

But the extra storey on top of the third floor flat does not have planning permission, and Brighton and Hove City Council have issued a notice requiring it to be taken down within a year.

In the listing for the flat on booking.com, Mr Ince says: “The property is a beautiful four story building with a basement. It’s right next to the heart of the lively kemp town area and close to Brighton favourites, the pier and the marina.

“I have been a tennis coaching for most of my life and now have ventured into the hospitality business and loving it!”

The listing says the penthouse has been available on booking.com since August 2017.

The planning notice was served on the property on 8 December last year, and came into effect on 12 January this year. It says the extra storey must come down by 12 January, 2022.

It also says the pitched roof must be reinstated to its previous design and dimensions, using similar materials to match the previous roof.

An unauthorised balcony area to the rear of the property and a new door opening out onto it must also be removed, and the wall reinstated.

The freehold to 15 Charlotte Street is owned by Michael Robert Ince and Julie Brenda Ince of Bigwood Avenue, Hove, who bought it in 2007.