Number of new coronavirus cases leaps in Brighton and Hove

The number of new coronavirus cases in Brighton and Hove is nearly three times higher in the most recent week for which figures are available than in the week before.

In the seven days to Saturday 12 June there were 232 new covid-19 cases in Brighton and Hove compared with 87 in the previous seven days.

The rate – of 79.8 cases for every 100,000 people – is 2.67 times higher than the previous week’s rate of 29.9 cases per 100,000.

Public records show no deaths linked to the virus in Brighton and Hove in the past month though. There have been two covid-linked deaths in the past six weeks and four over the past three months.

Nationally, the coronavirus-related death rate remains in single figures despite the rise in the number of new cases.

Brighton and Hove City Council said that the sharp rise in new cases locally was outstripping regional and national trends.

The council said: “Symptom-free lateral flow tests helped find cases in time to take action to slow the virus.

“In the seven days up to Friday 10 June we had 213 confirmed new covid-19 cases in the city which is a 160 per cent increase on the previous week and equivalent to a weekly rate of 73.2 per 100,000 residents.

“That’s higher than the south east rate of 41.2 per 100,000 and the England rate of 72.7 per 100,000.

“The city’s public health team have previously suggested numbers would rise now that regulations are relaxing and the delta variant is the most common strain in the country.

“But such an increase in such a short time outstrips the national trend.”

Director of public health Alistair Hill said: “Over half of those new cases were found in teenagers and young adults under the age of 25.

“This group hasn’t had the chance to get vaccinated yet but that’s not the full story behind this jump.

“We know that a lot of transmission is occurring when people got together in close contact at social events and take the virus home with them.

“Fortunately, many of the cases were discovered by symptom-free LFD (lateral flow device) tests in time to do something about it.

“That just shows how effective routine, symptom-free testing is at finding and stopping the virus.

“Early detection means the people with covid and their contacts have been able to self-isolate to slow down the virus.

“I want to thank everyone who has self-isolated and helped to keep Brighton and Hove safe. They really are protecting others in our community by breaking the chain of transmission.

“The vaccination programme is making a real impact, that’s true, but at the same time too many people are relaxing too soon and forgetting the covid safety guidelines.

“The covid virus spreads in particles on our breath when we speak, cough and laugh. When people are in close contact with each other there is a risk of catching the disease by breathing in those particles.

“That’s why keeping up the ‘hands, face, space, fresh air’ guidelines when you’re with other people is so important – both inside and outdoors.

“I’m urging everyone in the city – whether you’ve been vaccinated yet or not – to make the covid safety guidelines and regular symptom-free testing part of your everyday routine.

“And if you haven’t taken up your vaccination invitation yet, please make it a priority.”