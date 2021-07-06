BREAKING NEWS

A259 coast road to close overnight for three weeks for essential repairs

Posted On 06 Jul 2021 at 4:50 pm
The A259 coast road is to close overnight for three weeks for essential repairs, highways chiefs said this afternoon (Tuesday 6 July).

The 8pm to 6am closures will stretch for about 650 yards along South Coast Road, from Sunview Avenue, Peacehaven, to just past The Highway from Monday 12 July to Wednesday 21 July.

And overnight temporary traffic lights will be in place from Monday 12 July to Friday 30 July on South Coast Road from Hamsey Road, Saltdean, to Telscombe Cliffs Way, in Telscombe Cliffs.

East Sussex County Council said: “Essential road repairs will begin at Peacehaven and Telscombe Cliffs later this month.

“Night-time carriageway patching and joint repairs will start on the A259 South Coast Road on Monday 12 July and continue until Friday 30 July.

“Between Monday 12 July and Wednesday 21 July, the A259 at Peacehaven will be closed from Sunview Avenue to just past The Highway between 8pm and 6am each night.

“In addition between Monday 12 July and Friday 30 July, temporary traffic lights will be in place on the A259 at Telscombe Cliffs from the junction with Telscombe Cliffs Way to just before the junction with Hamsey Road between 8pm and 6am each night.

“When the road is closed at Peacehaven, traffic will be diverted via Rottingdean High Street, Falmer Road, the A27, A26, A259 Newhaven and vice versa.

“Access for residents will be maintained where possible but due to the nature of the work taking place there may be delays and the diversion route may need to be taken at times.

“Pedestrian access will be maintained.

“Bus routes will also be affected by the road closures and people are advised to check with their bus company or visit www.buses.co.uk for information on changes to services.”

Karl Taylor, head of operations at East Sussex County Council, said: “We appreciate the night-time roadworks on the South Coast Road at Peacehaven and Telscombe Cliffs will cause some disruption to road users and residents.

“We would urge people to plan ahead if they need to use this road during the three weeks when the work is taking place.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
