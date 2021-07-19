Four deny Brighton murder

Four men accused of killing 24-year-old Billy Henham in Brighton have denied murder at a hearing at Hove Crown Court.

Three of the men entered a formal plea of not guilty before Judge Jeremy Gold and all have denied the charge.

They are all accused of the murder of Mr Henham, from Henfield, in a disused building in North Street, Brighton, on Thursday 2 January last year.

The four facing trial are Dushane Anthony Meikle, 27, of Amberley Drive, Hove, and formerly of Belvedere Terrace, Brighton, Lamech Gordon-Carew, 20, of Cheeseman Close, Hampton, Richmond Upon Thames, Gregory Ben Hawley, 28, of no fixed address, and Alize Spence, 18, of Makepeace Road, Northolt, London.

They were arrested by Sussex Police as part of Operation Gatling

They are provisionally due to face a trial by jury starting on Monday 22 November.

Maryam Hassan Syed is prosecuting.

The trial is expected to last five weeks.