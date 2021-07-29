AFLO. the Poet, Black Honey, Life, Little Comets, REWS and Shao Dow join The National Lottery’s Revive Live Tour

The National Lottery’s Revive Live Tour, which kicked off on July 19th with a show by Frank Turner at Clapham Grand, is a unique initiative to help revive the UK’s grassroots live music sector. The partnership between Music Venue Trust and The National Lottery will see hundreds of performances financially underwritten by The National Lottery enabling the grassroots live music industry to start promoting shows again in the knowledge that the upfront costs associated with touring are covered.

Running throughout the summer The National Lottery’s Revive Live Tour will see a diverse range of artists perform at hundreds of grassroots music venues throughout the country. More than 20 tours are taking place with National Lottery players having a chance to gain access to every show for free.

New additions to the tour are AFLO. the Poet, Black Honey, Life, Little Comets, REWS and Shao Dow who join the previously announced line up of AK Patterson, Bob Vylan, Do Nothing, Grandma’s House, Larry The Pink Human, Luna Bay, Miles Kane, Night Flight, Olivia Dean, Pip Blom, Ren Harvieu, Seasick Steve, The Futureheads, The Magic Gang, Thomas Headon, Tusks, Twin Atlantic and Willie J Healey.

The tour also includes special standalone shows by Sir Tom Jones, James Arthur, KSI, Mahalia, Rag’n’Bone Man, Sam Fender, Fontaines DC and Frank Turner.

See ENTS24 for full line up and ticket details

Following his show at Clapham Grand on July 19th, the first date of the Revive Live Tour, Frank Turner wrote “I’m still working out exactly what I think and feel about last night’s show. But I can say this – it was utterly magic, and pure, in the moment; and fleeting moments are what live music are about.” He also appeared at the Concorde 2 two days later – Read our review HERE.

Sir Tom Jones, who is performing at CHALK in Brighton, said: “Musicians can record in their bedrooms, but they can’t learn to perform in public without a place to play. Without that, there is no way you can communicate directly to people. It’ll be tough to hone your skills and you’ll never have the thrill of feeling their feedback. Without a grassroots music venue, the neighbourhood won’t have a place where people can come together to discover and support a new talent.

“So support your local pub, club, gym or church or wherever someone has the guts to bring in some entertainment, it makes all the difference both to budding artists and the community. I’m delighted to be able to perform a special show as part of The National Lottery’s Revive Live Tour and to be celebrating the return of live music”

The National Lottery is contributing £1M to directly underwrite the touring and production costs of over 300 live performances this summer. Up to 30,000 tickets – or around half the capacity of these shows – will be gifted to National Lottery players, giving music fans the opportunity to get back to live gigs as soon as possible.

Every National Lottery ticket-holder will be invited to bring a “plus one” for free – all they need to do to qualify for this offer is to show a National Lottery ticket or Scratchcard purchased in-store or online/via the National Lottery app when they attend the gig.

For more information on The National Lottery’s Revive Live Tour, please visit:

musicvenuetrust.com