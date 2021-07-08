Buy a ticket to the Tusks Green Door Store Brighton show and bring a friend for free!

The Music Venue Trust and The National Lottery have got together to present ‘The Revive Live Tours’, whereby concert goers can purchase a ticket for certain shows and this will allow one of their family or friends to attend the selected concert for free. The Tusks concert at The Green Door Store in Brighton on Wednesday 8th September 2021 is one of these very special national events!

Tickets for this particular concert will go on sale at 8am on Monday 12th July and punters must be aged 18 or over. The free ticket holder must just need to demonstrate they are a National Lottery player by showing either a physical ticket or one on the app at the door. This could be a weekly draw ticket or a scratch card and they must be over 18 to purchase and hold a National Lottery product. The original ticket holder must adhere to the age restrictions of the venue.

Signed to One Little Independent Records alongside Bjork and Arcade Fire’s Sarah Nuefeld, Tusks is the moniker of multi-instrumentalist, singer and producer Emily Underhill.

Having drawn comparisons to Sigur Ros, Daughter and Explosions In The Sky, Tusks’ creates music that seamlessly blends atmospheric textures through dark pop melodies to produce her signature melancholic sound, which has seen her gain support from the likes of BBC 6 Music’s Lauren Laverne, BBC Radio 1’s Annie Mac and Huw Stephens, Rolling Stone, Billboard, MixMag, MOJO, Wonderland and more.

It’s well worth checking out Tusks body of work, by visiting this Bandcamp page.

Want more information about this ticket scheme? Then read our previous article on the subject HERE.

Purchase your Tusks Green Door Store concert tickets from HERE from 8am on Monday 12th July onwards.

Find out more about Tusks by visiting www.tusksofficial.com