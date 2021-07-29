Brighton Music Conference 2021 announce first wave of speakers

The 9th edition of the Brighton Music Conference (BMC), the UK’s foremost electronic music and networking event will focus on shaping the future of the industry and uniting everyone in the electronic music industry after a devastating 18 months due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

Returning to the British Airways i360 venue on Brighton’s beachfront from 22nd to 24th September, this year’s event will feature an insightful program of talks, seminars and workshops focusing on inspiration and collaboration, rebuilding and rethinking to create a stronger and brighter future for everyone in the electronic and wider music industry.

BMC Founder and CEO BIlly Mauseth says:

“We are really excited to be welcoming people back to our event in person to celebrate our industry and culture. We worked really hard to put together a digital event during the pandemic last year, so we could still offer support to people in our industry but you can’t beat the in person experience to network, learn and be inspired”

“We are also committed to helping the next generation of DJs, producers, artists and business leaders and during the three days we’ll be running a dedicated educational program to help cultivate and inspire students and young people wanting to get into the music industry.”

The prestigious beachfront complex will host four Theatres, the BMC networking hub, the Pro meeting Lounge, and a specialised exhibition/tech and services zone. There will also be exclusive networking parties being held 450 feet above the city in the i360 Pod observation tower.

Artists and speakers taking part in the 2021 event include; (In alphabetical order):

Aiden Lavelle, Alon Shulman, Ben Rush, Brandon Block, Bushwacka!, Carl Cox, Carl Loben, Chad Jackson, Chøppersaurus, Chris Goss, Chris Hamphire, Cypherpunx, Damien Fell, Dean Marsh, DJ Rae, Denny, Ellie Talebian, Greg Marshall, Heiko Hoffman, Huxley, Jaguar, Jansons, Jasmine Kent-Smith, James Wiltshire (Freemasons), Jenni Cochrane, Jim Gash, Just Her, Justin Robertson, Judge Jules, Kathy Brown, Keir Tyrer, Laila Mckenzie, LCY, Lizz Cass, Luke Brancaccio, Lynn Cosgrave, Matt Black (Coldcut/Ninja Tune), Matt Pelling, Martha Cleary, Martje Kremmers, Maxinne, Michael Kill, Nikki McNeill, Nicky Trax, NOLAN, Nomine aka Outrage, Nurve, Paul Arnold, Paul Wells, Peter van Dongen, Rosie Lewis, Rowetta, Ralf Kollmann, Robbie Murch, Robert Luis, Sacha Wall, Saytek Live, Serge Santiago, SHERELLE, Shino Parker, Silvia Montello, Silvana Kill, Sophie Lloyd, Steve Mac, Stuart Knight, Tammy Tinawi, Tom Hines, Tracey Fox, Tristan Hunt, TSHA, Wax Worx.

Over 200 speakers and representatives announced including (In alphabetical order):

AFEM, Amplead, ACS Custom, AudioActive, Audio Lock, Beatport, BIMM, Cavendish Music, DJ Mag, Decked Out, Decoded, Education & Bass, Elite Music Management, Funktion One, Future Music, Get Ahead, Hospital Records, Iconic Underground, Identification Music, istreem Radio, Lady of the House, Listen Up Therapy, Loopmasters, Mobilee, Moving the Needle, NTIA, Plugin Boutique, PRS for Music, RAM Records, shesaid.so, Shogun Audio, Skiddle, Steinberg, The Record Republic, Tru Thoughts, Toolroom Records, Ultra Records, WaterBear.

BMC also supports the charities Help Musicians UK and Last Night A DJ Saved My Life.

Save the date for BMC 2021, September 22 to 24 (with the main conference being held on 23rd and 24th) More info on the event program and official events coming soon.

About Brighton Music Conference:

The award-winning Brighton Music Conference (BMC) is the UK’s foremost electronic music conference & networking event, focusing on innovation, education & the key issues facing the electronic dance music sector. BMC brings together Industry-leading delegates and speakers at over 60 talks, seminars and workshops, alongside networking events throughout the conference duration. It is attended by 1000s of experienced music industry professionals, the next generation of DJs, producers as well as electronic music enthusiasts.

BMC was also awarded by the NTIA at the Ambassadors of the Night Awards 2019 for their work and commitment to developing awareness and education of the UK Electronic Music Scene internationally within the NTE.

