New covid case numbers dip slightly again in Brighton and Hove

The number of new coronavirus cases has fallen again slightly in Brighton and Hove.

But the rate of infection remains among the highest in England, according to the latest figures published by Public Health England.

In the seven days to Thursday (19 August) there were 1,252 new covid-19 cases in Brighton and Hove.

This was 4 per cent down on the previous seven-day period when there were 1,305 cases.

The latest rate was 429 new cases for every 100,000 people, down from 447 in the seven days to Thursday 12 August.

The rate is still well above the national and regional averages.

The number of patients with the virus in the Royal Sussex County Hospital, in Brighton, has also dropped.

There are 24 patients in the hospital, down from 32 last week, with six of those in intensive care or high dependency beds.

The number of deaths in Brighton and Hove with covid-19 mentioned on the death certificate still totals 480 since the start of the pandemic.

Vaccination take up rates remain below the national average although health chiefs locally have invited 16 and 17-year-olds to have the jab.

The number of people being tested remains below the peak levels before the school holidays officially started.