Brighton and Hove firefighters tackle scrapyard blaze

Firefighters from Brighton and Hove are at the scene of a fire in a scrapyard.

They were among six fire engines sent to tackle thd blaze by East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

The fire service was called to the blaze in East Quay, Newhaven, just after 5.45pm today (Tuesday 24 August).

Crews from Newhaven, Seaford and Lewes were also at the scene.