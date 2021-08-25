Police appeal for help to find missing teenager

Sussex Police have issued a public appeal for help to find a missing teenager.

The force said that Joe Watts, 14, could be in the Peacehaven area.

Police said this afternoon (Wednesday 25 August): “Police are searching for teenager Joe Watts, who is missing from Newhaven.

“The 14-year-old is believed to be in the Newhaven / Peacehaven area, and members of the public are urged to keep an eye out for him.

“Joe is described as white, about 5ft 6in, of skinny build, with short dark hair, and was last seen wearing clothing including black jeans and black trainers.

“Anyone who sees him is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 974 of 24/08.”