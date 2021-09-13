Police arrest ice cream van man as they step up security before Labour conference

Police arrested a man selling ice cream from a van on Brighton seafront as they stepped up security in readiness for the Labour Party conference later this month.

Sussex Police said this afternoon (Monday 13 September): “Police officers on patrol in Brighton have arrested a man wanted in Wales as security increases ahead of the Labour Party conference.

“Preparations are well under way as the city gets ready to host the conference in the Brighton Centre and Hilton Metropole from Saturday 25 September to Wednesday 29 September.

“Officers carrying out a security patrol in King’s Road on Saturday afternoon (11 September) approached an ice cream van parked unlawfully on the pavement.

“After engaging with a man working in the van, it was discovered a warrant was out for his arrest in relation to an assault in Wales.

“The 47-year-old was arrested on suspicion of assault, the force concerned was notified and he was later released under investigation.

“An increased number of uniformed officers, PCSOs and plain-clothes officers are patrolling the city centre ahead of the Labour Party conference.

“During the event there will be a larger than usual police presence to ensure it runs safely and with minimal disruption to the community.

“Anybody who witnesses anything suspicious during that time or in the build-up is asked to report it online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Otter.”