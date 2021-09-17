Pom Poko ‘Chalk’ off another Brighton concert

POM POKO + LEGSS – CHALK, BRIGHTON 16.9.21

There can be no denying that live music has been much missed. With news stories emerging that lockdown restrictions may return this winter, it should be no surprise that there’s a level of “Let’s live in this moment” and genuine excitement ahead of tonight’s show which was a joint venture between Love Thy Neighbour and Melting Vinyl taking part at CHALK, which is located at 13 Pool Valley, Brighton, BN1 1NJ.

Pom Poko formed in 2017 and are a very different proposition to your normal band, and are the polar opposite of the Japanese anime film that inspired their name. The quartet consists of Ragnhild Fangel, Martin Tonne, Jonas Krøvel and Ola Djupvik and they offer the listener pure Norwegian punky sweetness, combined with a punk attitude with a nerdy knowledge of pop history.

Their debut album ‘Birthday’ saw this Norwegian quartet quickly hailed as being “ones to watch” and a return to touring is now seeing them restarting to build on this further.

At their heart Pom Poko are an energetic pop punk, there’s a playfulness and at times a tweeness which runs deep within such songs as set opener ‘My Candidacy’ that manically jumps between fast paced riffs and slower, quieter twee like moments where singer Ragnhild falsetto vocals are key.

It’s a template that’s often relied on through the majority of the band’s set. ‘Leg Day’ utilises this and by the time of the third song ‘Cheater’, the band had the audience truly within their grip. Each song is leaped into, and is delivered with a knowing sense that they are relieved to be able to play in-front of live audiences again.

‘Like A Lady’ sees them flirt with American alt rock, whilst ‘Birthday’ – the title track from their February 2019 released album – which they dedicated to everybody in the venue sees the punk pop elements turned down and replaced with quick bursts of frantic noise.

When life becomes too serious, bands like Pom Poko are a much needed reminder of the importance of fun.

Pom Poko are signed to Brighton’s very own Bella Union records. Check out their material HERE.

For more information on Pom Poko, visit www.pompoko.no

Support this evening came from a quartet going by the name of Legss, who released their latest single ‘Hyde Park Corner’ on 30th July. Check it out on their Bandcamp page HERE. They will be heading back down from London to Brighton in November for the Mutations Festival.