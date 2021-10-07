New covid case numbers fall further in Brighton and Hove

The number of new coronavirus cases in Brighton and Hove have fallen further, public health officials said this afternoon (Thursday 7 October).

Brighton and Hove City Council said: “In the seven days up to Friday 1 October the number of confirmed new covid-19 cases in Brighton and Hove fell by 4 per cent to 658.

“This is equivalent to a weekly rate of 225.5 per 100,000 residents and lower than the rate for England of 334.8 per 100,000 people and the south east rate of 308 per 100,000.”

Alistair Hill, the director of public health in Brighton and Hove, said: “There’s been a small drop in the number of positive covid-19 cases this week.

“The case rate for the 10 to 14 age group has fallen considerably since last week but is still more than twice as high as rates seen in other age groups.

“Please keep following the advice from your school and NHS Test and Trace around regular testing, isolating and contacts.

“And if you have any covid symptoms please don’t risk it – stay at home and get a PCR test.”

The council urged people to help reduce the spread of the virus and added: “Get your covid vaccines – and your booster when you’re offered it. If you haven’t been vaccinated yet it’s never too late. There are many opportunities locally.

“Wear a face covering in crowded or enclosed places, especially on busy buses and trains.

“Meet outside where possible, or open a window to let fresh air in.

“Keep taking twice-weekly lateral flow tests if you don’t have symptoms so you know you’re not spreading covid without realising.

“Get a PCR test if you have any symptoms, even mild, or if you test positive from a lateral flow test. Then stay at home and isolate for 10 days if you test positive.

“If you have any symptoms, it’s really important that you get a PCR test and don’t use the (lateral flow) home test kits. PCR tests are more sensitive as they are analysed in a lab.”