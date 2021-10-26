Lorry fire closes A27 Brighton bypass

**ROAD CLOSED** please avoid https://t.co/peECqmj5dE — Sussex Roads Police (@SussexRoadsPol) October 26, 2021

A lorry has caught fire, causing the A27 Brighton bypass to be closed in both directions.

The lorry came to a halt on the eastbound side of the road between the Hollingbury turn-off and Falmer.

Sussex Police put diversions in place and urged drivers to avoid the area.

The eastbound route is closed at Hollingbury with queues back to the A23 while the westbound side is closed at Falmer.

Traffic in Coldean Lane is very heavy, according to police.

PC Simon Dove said: “At some stage the westbound carriageway will be opened once emergency services have the fire under control.

“The eastbound will be closed for some considerable time due to recovery and probable road surface damage.”

The lorry is understood to have caught fire at about 6pm this evening (Tuesday 26 October).