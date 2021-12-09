BREAKING NEWS

Elvis Costello & The Imposters to open UK tour in Brighton

Posted On 09 Dec 2021
Elvis Costello is heading to Brighton

Following the announcement of the new album ‘The Boy Named If’, Elvis Costello & The Imposters have announced a UK tour, ‘The Boy Named If & Other Favourites’, in June 2022, which kicks off here in Brighton at The Dome on Sunday 5th June and culminates with a show at London’s Hammersmith Eventim Apollo on 23rd June. ‘The Boy Named If’ is released 14th January on EMI. Purchase options HERE.

Elvis’s forthcoming album ‘The Boy Named If’ out on 14th January

Elvis Costello will return to the UK in June 2022 with The Imposters (Steve Nieve – keyboards; Pete Thomas – drums; Davey Faragher – bass & backing vocals) along with Charlie Sexton for an extensive UK run of dates.

Ian Prowse will be opening the show, performing songs from his upcoming album. ‘One Hand on the Starry Plough’ will be released 11th February, 2022. Ian will also be appearing at Patterns on Sunday 27th March 2022 in order to promote his album.

Tickets for the Elvis Costello & The Imposters shows will be available Friday, 10th December at 10am from HERE.

Brighton Dome will host the Elvis Costello concert (pic Nick Linazasoro)

Elvis Costello & The Imposters play the following dates:
June 2022
Sun 5th – Brighton Dome
Tue 7th – Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
Wed 8th – Newcastle O2 City Hall
Fri 10th – Liverpool Philharmonic
Sat 11th – Manchester Opera House
Mon 13th – Birmingham Symphony Hall
Tue 14th – Leicester De Montfort Hall
Thu 16th – Oxford New Theatre
Fri 17th – Bath The Forum
Sun 19th – Portsmouth Guildhall
Mon 20th – Swansea Arena
Wed 22nd – Ipswich Regent Theatre
Thur 23rd – London Eventim Apollo

Elvis’s early albums: ‘My Aim Is True’ from 1977 and ‘This Year’s Model’ from 1978

Wednesday, 8th December (yesterday) saw the release of a Lupe-O-Vision short feature for the album’s first cut ‘Magnificent Hurt’ by marionette maker, Tony Sinnett in collaboration with Eamon Singer and Arlo McFurlow and edited by Elliot Thomas. Watch the video HERE.

Since his U.K. tour of 2020 was curtailed after a triumphant Hammersmith Apollo appearance in March 2020, Elvis Costello has released the album, ‘Hey Clockface’ and the subsequent French language E.P., ‘La Face de Pendule à Coucou’ – featuring the voices of Iggy Pop and Isabelle Adjani.

Find out more about Elvis Costello by visiting his official website HERE.

Tour flyer

