Brighton and Hove Albion spell out covid precautions after Man United match postponed

Football bosses have set out a series of precautionary measures to try to limit the spread of coronavirus after Brighton’s match against Manchester United was postponed.

The cancellation comes after the clash with Tottenham Hotspur was also called off although a covid-depleted Brighton side lost to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday (15 December).

The club said: “Brighton and Hove Albion have taken the precautionary measure of scaling back operations at the American Express Community Stadium and Elite Football Performance Centre.

“Only essential operations staff will be onsite at the two locations until next week, after Manchester United requested a postponement of this weekend’s men’s first-team fixture.

“The club shop at Churchill Square will remain open, but the store at the stadium and Dick’s Bar will be closed until next Wednesday morning.”

Deputy chairman and chief executive Paul Barber said: “With the Manchester United match postponed, we have taken this measure to scale back operations at both sites.

“With the exception of those who cannot work from home, such as security or grounds maintenance, all staff will work from home for a period of time, to limit any potential transmission.

“We are also asking all staff to take a sensible approach and limit their own social and other interactions.”

Men’s first-team training will take place tomorrow, the club said, before a two-day break. Training will resume on Monday morning, with daily testing place, and only essential staff attending at the training ground.

Amex-based staff will return on Wednesday to begin preparation for the Boxing Day fixture with Brentford at Falmer.