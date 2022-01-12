BREAKING NEWS

Hove hospice appoints new chief executive

A new chief executive is due to take the helm at a Hove hospice in March, it was announced today (Wednesday 12 January).

Claire Irving

Claire Irving, 45, will become the new chief executive of Martlets, in Wayfield Avenue, Hove, in March.

She takes over from Imelda Glackin, 55, who announced her departure in the autumn after seven years as chief executive and 19 years in total with the charity.

Martlets said: “Claire brings with her a wealth of experience from her previous roles, having worked at St Catherine’s Hospice, in Crawley, since 2006.

“She joined St Catherine’s after a career in fundraising, business development and project management for national charities and NGOs (non-governmental organisations).

“She was appointed director of income generation at St Catherine’s Hospice in 2015 and acted as interim chief executive during 2020.”

Juliet Smith, who chairs the Martlets board of trustees, said: “We are delighted to welcome Claire to Martlets. She proved to be the outstanding candidate from a very strong field of applicants.

“From the start of the pandemic, Martlets has been able to adapt and respond to the many challenges faced.

“This has been down to inspirational and dedicated leadership and a committed staff and volunteer network.

“Now with Claire at the helm, Martlets will continue to ensure that the welfare of our community is at the heart of all that we do.

“Claire joins us at an exciting stage in our history, for this year we are celebrating our 25th anniversary and are also starting work on rebuilding our hospice site in Hove, making it fit for the future.

“We are confident Claire’s experiences will help us successfully achieve our ambitions.”

Claire Irving said: “I am delighted to be joining the fantastic team at Martlets at such an important time in the history of the charity.

“I am passionate about hospice care. The last 16 years of my career have shown me just how vital it is to provide the very best experience of dying, death and bereavement possible for people when they need it and how they need it.

“Given the challenges we’ve all faced with covid, hospice and end-of-life care has never been more important.

“I am excited by the challenge of joining an organisation which is committed to improving services and reaching more people within an amazing community.”

