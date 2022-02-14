Brighton and Hove’s £1m police ‘enforcement’ team seize tonnes of drugs in 18 months

A police “enforcement” team based in Brighton and Hove have seized counterfeit goods worth £1.1 million and more than five tonnes of drugs in its first 18 months.

Sussex Police said: “It has been an action-packed first 18 months for Brighton and Hove’s Tactical Enforcement Unit (TEU), a specialist team of officers who tackle the area’s most wanted, prolific criminals.

“The close-knit team of eight police constables, one special constable and a sergeant first came together in July 2020 and have already seized over £1 million in counterfeit goods, thousands of kilograms of drugs and taken dozens of offenders into custody.

“As well as supporting local and national policing operations, the TEU carries out targeted disruption, enforcement and patrol activities aimed at perpetrators of serious violence, organised crime and ‘county lines’ drug gangs.

“While all of Sussex Police’s officers are highly trained, the TEU has a set of skills suited to specialist operations such as advanced methods of entry if there is a door that needs to be breached, enhanced driving skills, plain clothes tactics for covert operations and even capabilities for a chemical or nuclear incident.

“Since Brighton’s TEU was formed, the team has supported 47 divisional, force and national level operations and executed 60 individual court search warrants, resulting in the seizures of

2,004kg of class A drugs

3,241kg of class B drugs and 1,700 intact cannabis plants

200kg of other illegal substances

£1.1 million of counterfeit goods

50 prohibited weapons including seven firearms

Over £90,000 of illegally obtained money

…

“When not committed to operations, the group is on standby to assist with ongoing incidents.

“On Monday 13 December, a member of the public reported a potential drug deal and stabbing in St Mary Magdalen Street, where one of the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.

“The TEU self-assigned to the incident and had located the vehicle within minutes of the call coming in.

“It was stopped, searches discovered drugs and a large knife and two men were taken into custody.

“A 19-year-old, from Brighton, was arrested on suspicion of affray, possession of an offensive weapon and being concerned in the supply of class A drugs (cocaine).

“A 22-year-old, from East Preston, was arrested on suspicion of affray, possession of an offensive weapon, possession of class B drugs (cannabis), taking a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent and driving without insurance or a licence.

“Both were released under investigation while inquiries continue.

“In August, TEU officers were patrolling Pavilion Gardens in plain clothes as part of an operation targeting areas of concern in Brighton.

“They came across an ongoing assault involving a group of people and, when a suspect fled, he was pursued on foot by the TEU.

“He was caught and detained in nearby New Road, found with a number of makeshift weapons and arrested on suspicion of robbery.

“TEU officers continue to carry out regular patrols in plain clothes around the city.

“Assisting with planned operations is another string to the team’s bow, and in October last year they carried out seven search warrants on behalf of a trading standards investigation into the import of counterfeit goods into the UK.

“The TEU targeted multiple properties in early morning raids and found a huge number of illegal items stashed behind fake walls, camouflage and purpose-built secret compartments.

“More than £1 million of counterfeit goods were seized from organised crime groups in one morning, one man was arrested and trading standards was able to continue its investigation.

“The TEU has seized over £90,000 of illegally gained money.

“Brighton and Hove’s TEU is one of three tactical enforcement units within Sussex Police, with two others covering East and West Sussex.

“Originally launched as a countywide initiative, they were expanded to provide more localised support.”

Chief Inspector Andy Westwood said: “Brighton and Hove’s TEU is an incredible asset to the force and so important in creating an inhospitable atmosphere for dangerous, violent and prolific offenders in the area.

“The volume of harmful drugs, counterfeit goods and weapons they have taken off the streets in just 18 months is testament to their effectiveness and knowing they are there provides a great boost across the division.

“One of the great strengths of the TEU is that they could be anywhere at any time – patrolling covertly in plain clothes in the morning and breaching the door of a drug dealer, wearing full protective gear, in the afternoon.

“All of our officers will continue to work tirelessly to catch criminals, safeguard vulnerable victims and work with our partners in the community to tackle the root causes of criminal behaviour.”