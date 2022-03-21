Ian McNabb briefly opens UK tour in Brighton

IAN McNABB + RUAIRI BISSET – THE PRINCE ALBERT, BRIGHTON 4.3.22

‘Genius’ is an oft misused word, but it is one that can be deservedly used to describe Ian McNabb, former leader of The Icicle Works, and solo artist for the past thirty years or so. However, before we explore Ian’s genius, we must turn our attention to tonight’s support act, Ruairi Bisset.

Ruairi’s roots are in Kingston-upon-Thames, but now resides in West Sussex. He is advertised as playing an acoustic set, but he actually plays an electric guitar. Sometimes he plays without distortion, but mostly the guitar is distorted, occasionally accompanied by beats from a keyboard. The lyrics are both gritty and witty, and Ruairi’s delivery is quite rough around the edges, which suits the material.

Ruairi is on Spotify.

One man whose delivery isn’t rough around the edges is Ian McNabb, whose rich baritone hasn’t been adversely affected by forty-plus years of use. Tonight is the first night of the ‘Utopian’ tour, ‘Utopian’ being Ian’s new album. However, despite the need to promote the new album, the first four songs are all from the early to mid 1990s. Ian is playing two hour-long sets tonight, which gives plenty of time to explore his highly impressive back catalogue. This is an acoustic show, notwithstanding the use of an electric piano, so there will be no bleeding ears.

The first of the new songs is ‘Harry Dean Stanton’, which is a glorious piano ballad about the late actor. This is quickly followed by ‘Deserter’, an anti-war song which is sadly currently very relevant. Next up are a couple of Icicle Works oldies: ‘Out Of Season’ on which Ian plays the keyboard melody on his guitar, and ‘When It All Comes Down’, a non-album single from 1985. The next newbie is ‘No-One Tells A Lie Like A Dude With A Tie’, the title of which speaks for itself! In the wake of Partygate it’s rather difficult to disagree with the song’s sentiment! Surely this is a future McNabb classic. The title track of 2018 album ‘Our Future In Space’ and 1987 Icicle Works single ‘Evangeline’ bring the first set to a close.

The second set commences with a track from the soon to be released album ‘Nabby Road’. The album features the core power trio of Ian McNabb (vocals, guitar, keyboards), Roy Corkill (bass) and Nick Kilroe (drums). Pre-order your copy HERE.

Second song ‘Makin’ Silver Sing’ is a wonderful depiction of life on the road as a touring musician, without the slightest hint of glamour!!! Ian has a great sense of humour and always has an easy rapport with his audience. Someone asks him to “play something shit so I can go for a piss!” He plays the intro to Oasis’ ‘Wonderwall’. This results in some discussion as to whether that song is actually shit or not.

Like the first set, the second set is a mixture of old material and new, Icicle Works and solo songs. However, with the old songs Ian doesn’t stick slavishly to the original arrangements. With ‘Understanding Jane’ for example, Ian plays a slow countryfied version of the song, which in its original form was probably the closest to punk that The Icicle Works got. After what seems a very quick two hours of music Ian plays an encore of ‘Hollow Horse’ and is gone.

Tonight’s show has been a masterclass in classicism. This goes for the new songs as well as the older ones. Ian’s songs of hope and love have a universality about them that few writers achieve. Ian McNabb is without doubt one of the most under-appreciated and underrated singer/songwriters that this country has produced. Every album is different, as indeed is every tour. In any other country he would be a national treasure. Here, he is largely ignored. If you are unaware of Ian McNabb, go and see him play. Your life will be immeasurably enriched.

Sadly after this opening night concert of the ‘Utopian’ tour, McNabb’s mother passed away, and so the following tour dates have now been rescheduled. Please refer to the tour poster below for the new correct dates or visit www.ianmcnabb.com for more information.

Ian McNabb proposed setlist:

Set One:

‘Great Dreams Of Heaven’

‘Merseybeast’

‘Fire Inside My Soul’

‘Truth And Beauty’

‘Harry Dean Stanton’

‘Deserter’

‘Out Of Season’ (The Icicle Works song)

‘When It A Comes Down’ (The Icicle Works song)

‘No-One Tells A Lie Like A Dude With A Tie’

‘Our Future In Space’

‘Evangeline’ (The Icicle Works song)

‘Hollow Horse’ (The Icicle Works song)

Set Two:

‘Film Noir Star’

‘Makin’ Silver Sing’

‘Birds Fly (Whisper to a Scream)’ (The Icicle Works song)

‘Understanding Jane’ (The Icicle Works song)

‘You Must Be Prepared To Dream’

‘Gigolo Days’

‘Love Is A Wonderful Colour’ (The Icicle Works song)

‘Camaraderie’

‘Clarabella (Come To The Window)’