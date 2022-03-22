From The Jam playing two Brighton shows at ‘From the Modern World’ event

The biggest ever collection of previously unseen The Jam & The Style Council memorabilia – ‘This Is The Modern World‘, launches in its spiritual home of Brighton on Saturday 30th July 2022 and runs through until Monday 31st August 2022.

The event will be taking place in Valley Gardens, which is located between St Peter’s Church and the Royal Pavilion.

Curator Nicky Weller comments, “I’m so excited that we will be taking “This Is The Modern World” to Brighton this year with the biggest collection of previously unseen The Jam & The Style Council memorabilia on show – just a stone’s throw from the last ever live gig at the Brighton centre in 1982″.

And now From The Jam have announced two exclusive unplugged acoustic shows at ‘This Is The Modern World’, the ultimate exhibition of previously unseen The Jam & The Style Council memorabilia in Brighton.

‘From The Jam Unplugged’ is a chance to catch Bruce Foxton and Russell Hastings up close performing acoustic interpretations of classics and fan favourites by The Jam such as ‘Town Called Malice’, ‘Start!’, ‘Liza Radley’, ‘The Butterfly Collector’, ‘Down In The Tube Station At Midnight’ and many more.

The Jam had amazing chart success with 18 singles and 7 albums to make the top 40 in the United Kingdom from their debut in 1977 to their break up in 1982. Their last 5 albums were all top ten hits and their last 8 singles made it into the top 10. They were simply one of the most loved and important bands ever.

Click HERE for ‘This Is The Modern World’ exhibition tickets.

Click HERE for Wednesday 17th August 2022 performance tickets by From The Jam and HERE for Thursday 18th August 2022 From The Jam gig tickets.

More info on From The Jam can be located HERE.