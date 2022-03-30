Former Hove language school could become hotel

Neighbours opposing plans to convert a language school into a hotel are concerned about noise and lack of parking.

Avante Ltd has applied to change the use of the former Sprachcaffe language school, in Holland Road, Hove, so that it can become a 12-bedroom hotel.

The company was previously granted planning permission on appeal to convert the building into a 10-bedroom guesthouse.

The planning application also proposes new double doors for the kitchen, a first-floor Juliette balcony at the back of the building and new railings and a gate at the front.

The planned changes to the internal layout would create a large kitchen and breakfast and dining room for guests only, a night porter’s room and 12 en-suite bedrooms.

The application is in the name of James Webb, 44, a former director of Avante. One of the company’s current directors Robert Webb, 74, is also a director of Stagfleet, a “management consultancy” best known for buying the Brighton gay club Revenge for £1.5 million in 2004.

Brighton and Hove City Council has received 13 letters of objection.

The planning application included no vehicle parking, saying that guests were likely to be car-free because the site was not far from Hove Station and well served by public transport.

Green councillor Hannah Clare, who represents Brunswick and Adelaide ward, asked that the Planning Committee decide the application – and it is on the agenda for Wednesday 6 April.

Councillor Clare said: “I welcome the aims for sustainable transport usage. However, I would like to see plans for how this will be encouraged.

“Zone M, which this accommodation is within, is an oversubscribed parking area. Residents of Holland Road have contacted me on a number of occasions previous to outline their concerns regarding the number of spaces.

“Even a few additional cars in this location would provide great frustration to residents. I would hope that the applicants would be able to provide by committee a sign on how they will encourage visitors using the hotel to use sustainable transport in line with their comments in the application that this will be the case.”

Avante’s planning application included a “hotel impact assessment” by the company’s agent, Lewis and Co Planning, which cited an undersupply of hotel rooms in Hove, with seven hotels offering 314 rooms.

The other 41 hotels in the city – offering more than 3,000 rooms – were all in Brighton, it said.

Another report, the Brighton and Hove Visitor Accommodation Study Update (2018), found few international hotel brands, fewer budget hotels than other tourist destinations and few contemporary hotels such as aparthotels and budget boutiques.

The application said: “The proposals support the local tourism industry and the site is well located for accommodation of this type being close to the seafront and regional shopping centre.

“The proposal will create 20 new jobs in hospitality and support industries and will add to the tourist accommodation offer in the city, to the benefit of the wider local economy.”

The council’s Planning Committee is due to meet at Hove Town Hall at 2pm on Wednesday 6 April. The meeting is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.