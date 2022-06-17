5 things some of us remember about the long hot summer of 1976 in Brighton and Hove



With Brighton and Hove set to bask in the hottest day of the year today – and possibly its hottest ever day – what better time to look back its longest heatwave in living memory?

The summer of 1976 saw not only soaring temperatures, but also drought – and a ladybird plague!

Here’s some of the most memorable memories from that year.

1) The extraordinary heat of the pavements especially around the outlying suburbs – burning your feet slightly whilst running to get an ice cream from the overworked Mr Whippy van.

2) Ladybirds, of course the ladybirds – on doors, fences, windows, car bonnets, and just about every where you can imagine including underpants and socks. Portslade Station’s level crossing barrier was a particularly favoured haunt.

3) Jumping in public water features. There aren’t that many our conurbation but the fountain in the Steine and the paddling pool which stood near what is now the pétanque court next to the i360 were very well used by all. The beach? Unless your got there by 7am you had no chance.

4) The Bristol Lodekka that climbed Snakey Hill (King George VI Avenue) on the 77 service to the Dyke – or rather crawled! At the far less complicated junction at Mill Road in those days, the bus would need a fair amount of water to carry on its journey. The leather seats on the top deck also reached boiling point by midday.

5) The council workman who were painting the doors and outside of houses Hangleton, Hollingdean, and Whitehawk in either blue, green and brownish. They told us how they had saved a packet on not going to “the Costa” and how they had been advised just shorts wasn’t acceptable attire. To the delight of housewives, many ignored this advice.