Neighbour of student block site says she feels ‘bullied’



A neighbour of a semi-detached cottage earmarked for demolition to make way for a new block of student flats says she feels bullied into selling.

Karen Braysher, 60, says since the other half of the semi-detached pair of cottages in Station Approach, Falmer was first identified for development, she has felt under pressure to sell up.

She said she received an unsigned letter in 2017 offering her money to sell the house, and since then her garden has been vandalised.

But she is determined to stay put. She said: “I don’t have to move just because somebody next door to me bullies me.”

“They’ve done lots of nasty things that I’ve had to get involved in. They took out a weight bearing wall without a party wall agreement. They put a steel beam in but there was no party wall agreement.

“They’ve done horrible things like leave a radio on all night, knowing that my bedroom was next door, leaving it on a timer at four o’clock in the morning and then it’d go off and then come on again. I had to get solicitors to write to them to stop that.

“I don’t think I’m alone here. I think that people who are attacked by developers suffer in silence.”

Ms Braysher has an onward plan for the house, which is to be left in trust to the Life Charity to offer a house for pregnant homeless women.

David Bennett, director of development for Life Charity, said: “At any one time, we’re housing more than 200 mums and babies in our network of houses.

“The demand is huge and we really appreciate the generosity of Ms Braysher in putting her home in trust for us to use in this way.

“We have objected, as the development of the relatively secluded area could make it an unsuitable environment for us to best support our clients.”

Ms Braysher’s objection, which can be found on the planning portal, says the impact of the development on her house would create a tunnel effect, as the cottage would be left between two four-storey blocks which are substantially further forward.

Her objection says: “The lighting required for the proposed cycle storage area will be visible from the habitable rooms of [my house] and could be intrusive.

“Such a large cycle storage in what was the front garden would be an alien feature.

“The reduction in units is welcomed but the proposal still amounts to over development of the site with little merit except for student numbers.”

Joseph Pearson from Lewis and Co Planning, which is acting on behalf of developer Pinnervale Investments, said: “The revised application incorporates a number of design revisions and follows discussions with council officers.

“The development would replace two student HMOs with a modern, fully-managed and purpose built student housing development.

“The site is in a sustainable location for student accommodation given its close proximity to both university campuses, as well as the railway station and key cycle routes.

“By delivering good quality student accommodation close to campus the development will help ease pressure for student accommodation elsewhere in the city.

“The building’s form, layout, balcony/window placements and massing have all been designed to minimise the impact on neighbours and the application is also supported by a detailed Daylight, Sunlight and Overshadowing study so that the impact can be fully assessed by council officers.”

Pinnervale Investments was contacted for comment.

The application can be found on the council’s planning portal by searching for reference number BH2022/01883.