Charity issues warning over effect of extreme heat on dementia patients

Friends and family of people with dementia are being asked to regularly check in on them as the extreme heat returns.

The Alzheimer’s Society suggests leaving glasses or jugs of water within easy reach as temperatures rise above 30 degrees yet again this week.

It also recommends sharing a drink with the person, leaving reminders to drink and providing high water content foods.

Alzheimer’s Society area manager for Surrey, Sussex and Kent, Jolian Ardolino said: “Of course, people should enjoy the nice weather, but high temperatures can lead to severe health problems for people with dementia unless they take special precautions to keep cool and well-hydrated.

“People with dementia may forget to drink enough fluids and wear suitable clothing.

“As the temperatures rise this week, we are urging families and carers to check in on people with dementia to make sure they are staying hydrated, wearing light clothes and keeping out of direct sun.

“Popping round to check on a neighbour, friend or family member with dementia can help protect them and keep them safe during the hot weather.”

Alzheimer’s Society also advises alternative solutions, including a hydration product ‘Jelly Drops’.

The bite-sized, sugar-free sweets contain 95 percent water and are designed to increase fluid intake and replace electrolytes.

Loose-fitting clothing, a cool house and avoiding the midday sun is also advised for people with dementia.

Alzheimer’s Society research shows that 900,000 people in the UK have a form of dementia and one person develops dementia every three minutes.