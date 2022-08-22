Horticultural show to celebrate Portslade in bloom

The annual flower and vegetable show in Portslade is due to return on Saturday (27 August) after two years of cancellations because of the coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

The only other cancellations of the show in the 100-year history of the Portslade Allotments and Horticultural Society were during the war.

Society secretary Alan Langridge said: “It is an integral part of Portslade life, with many people coming to view the dazzling dahlias, glorious gladioli and the variety of vegetables.

“I get great enjoyment pitting my exhibits against my friends and other gardeners. Friendly rivalry gives a buzz to the show.

“Entry to view the exhibits is free but by purchasing a raffle ticket it helps to support the show and ensures it continues for years to come.”

The flower and vegetable show is scheduled to take place in the Village Centre from 2pm to 4pm.

Mr Langridge said that the raffle and refreshments would help support local gardeners and cover the running costs.

The society runs a shop at Camp Site Allotments, in Windlesham Close, Portslade, selling gardening supplies such as seeds, composts and canes to members.

Membership is £3 a year and the society runs coach trips to places of interest including the Royal Horticultural Society gardens.