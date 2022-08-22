School uniform pop ups to help with cost of living

Families struggling to afford school uniform items for the new term could benefit from a scheme to provide up to a third off the cost.

Smarter Uniforms has thousands of good-quality garments that typically cost a third of the price of brand-new uniforms available for parents.

The pop-up sells branded and unbranded uniforms for all their partner schools in a mix of new and donated second-hand items.

Lush, in North Street, Brighton, Whitehawk Library and Dorothy Stringer School will be hosting uniform pop-up events over the summer.

Smarter Uniform’s founder Siobhan Wilson said: “Thanks to these important partnerships and a large team of fantastic summer interns, we are now in the position to reach out across the community to distribute as much low-cost and free uniform as we can at this challenging time for families.

“The savings associated with buying uniforms from us means that parents will have more money for other important staples such as shoes or blazers.

“We want to do our best to ensure dressing your children for school isn’t another strain on your pocket.”

Since Thursday 21 July, the start of the pop up, the team has already managed to save local families £7,500.

Their online shop is also open, offering a third off the price of off-the-shelf garments.

Smarter Uniform said that this project helped to keep school uniforms affordable for families in Brighton and Hove as well as protecting the planet’s resources.

It also provides free uniforms via various community organisations such as Pelicans Parcels and Brighton and Hove City Council.

The pop-up events are happening at

Dorothy Stringer – until Tuesday 30 August from 10am to 3.30pm. The pop up will be closed on bank holiday Monday (29 August) and the opening hours are from 12.30pm to 3.30pm on Thursday 25 August which GCSE results day.

Lush – on Friday 26 August from 11am to 5pm, Saturday 27 August from 11am to 5pm and Sunday 28 August from 11am to 4pm.

Whitehawk Library – on Thursday 1 September to Saturday 3 September from 10am to 3.30pm. On Friday 2 September, customers will need a library card to enter. On the Thursday and Saturday all customers are welcome.