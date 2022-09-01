Hove man charged with strangling woman during violent attack

A man from Hove has been charged with strangling a woman during a violent attack, leaving her with several injuries to her face and body.

Damian Manning, 33, of Tisbury Road, Hove, and Lincoln Road, Portslade, was also charged with threatening to kill Kirsty Brachman and causing criminal damage.

Magistrates in Brighton have remanded him in custody until a hearing at the crown court on Tuesday 27 September.

Sussex Police said this afternoon (Thursday 1 September): “A Hove man has been charged with a number of violent offences and remanded in custody following an assault that left a woman with multiple injuries.

“Damian Manning, 33, of Tisbury Road in Hove, has been charged with intentional strangulation, actual bodily harm (ABH), making threats to kill and criminal damage.

“Police were called to a property in Hove on Monday (29 August) to reports of a woman having been violently assaulted.

“She suffered multiple injuries across her body and face, as well as a concussion.

“Manning was arrested at the scene and at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (30 August) he was remanded in custody pending trial.”

Detective Chief Inspector Cath O’Connor said: “Protecting women and girls from violence is a key focus for Sussex Police.

“We will always respond proactively to any reports of violence, removing the suspect from the victim to protect them and establish the full circumstances of what has gone on.

“In this instance, we were able to swiftly arrest a suspect, bring charges and remand him in custody where there is no risk of further harm to the victim.”